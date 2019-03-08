Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Point Park's Shields is NAIA's top athlete — again
District College

Point Park’s Shields is NAIA’s top athlete — again

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Friday, March 8, 2019
Point Park’s Anna Shields won a combined four NAIA national titles at the 2018 indoor and outdoor track and field championships.

What Anna Shields has done at Point Park will become legendary long after she graduates.

It will tough to forget her “run” of success.

Arguably the fastest women in Pittsburgh for the duration of her college running career, Shields achieved elite status and stayed there. For the fifth time, she was voted the NAIA National Athlete of the Year, an award presented by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

She also was named NAIA Women’s Indoor Track National Athlete of the Year by the USTFCCCA.

Shields has been tabbed the NAIA’s top athlete for the 2017 and ‘18 outdoor seasons, the ‘18 cross country season and now the ‘18 and ‘19 indoor campaigns.

A multi-time All-American, Shields won a pair of national titles last weekend, breaking the NAIA record in the 1,000-meters with a time of 2 minutes, 44.35 seconds and ran the mile in an above-standard 4:37.73. She also ran a leg of the distance medley relay that took second. Shields’ leg of the race clocked in 4:41.

The Torrington, Conn. native qualified for the national meet in five events but competed in just the 1,000 and mile.

She finished the season with the fastest time in four events: 600 meters (1:33.76), 800 meters (2:07.51), 1,000 (2:42.51) and mile (4:37.73). She had the second-fastest time in the 3,000 meters (9:39.19).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
