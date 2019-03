TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Catch Anna Shields if you can.

The Point Park senior enthralled onlookers yet again with another record-breaking performance at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships Saturday in Brookings, S.D.

Shields defended her titles in the mile and 1,000-meter runs — within two hours of each other — while setting a record in the 1,000.

Later, she anchored the runner-up distance medley relay with a 4-minute, 41-second split.

Her winning time in the mile of 4:37.73 won Shields the gold by 12 seconds. In the 1,000 meters, she set a record with a mark of 2:44.35. Her personal-best time in that event of 2:42.51 set at Penn State, ranks 30th in the world.

Shields now has eight NAIA titles and 13 All-America honors. She was named NAIA Track Outstanding Performer of the Meet and co-MVP.

