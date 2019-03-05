Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dies at 61
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dies at 61

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 7:58 a.m
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, died Monday, March 4, 2019.

GLASSBORO, N.J. — Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy has died at age 61.

Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy died on Monday. Herro posted on Facebook : “Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family.” The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.

Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4, 458-pound wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981.

He was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won.

Bundy had guest appearances on the sitcom “Married…with Children.”

He was planning to appear next month at WrestleCon in New York City.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.