PSAC basketball teams set for NCAA tournaments | TribLIVE.com
PSAC basketball teams set for NCAA tournaments

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Monday, March 11, 2019 2:32 p.m
Seven teams from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference were selected to play in the NCAA Division II basketball tournaments.

Conference winners received automatic spots in the postseason brackets, while 40 at-large bids went to teams chosen by the tournament committee.

There are eight regional tournaments (8 teams each) that will begin play March 16.

Regional winners advance to Evansville, Ind. for the quarterfinals or, Elite Eight, which begins March 27. The Final Four semifinals follow and then comes the championships on March 30.

On the women’s side, regional winners will advance to Columbus, Ohio for the Elite Eight. The title game is 7 p.m. March 29.

PSAC champion IUP (29-2) will host the men’s Atlantic Regional and take on No. 8 West Chester (22-8). The other matchups have No. 4 Mercyhurst (23-6) taking on No. 5 Fairmont State (22-8); No. 7 East Stroudsburg (21-7) vs. No. 2 West Liberty (26-3); Game times have not been announced.

The IUP women (26-3) won the PSAC title but are seeded third in the Atlantic Region, to be hosted by Glenville State (W. Va.)beginning Friday.

A Final Four team last year, IUP will open against No. 6 Bowie State.

No. 4 Cal U (24-5), which beat IUP twice this season, will face Charleston (25-6). Other opening games include No. 7 Edinboro (20-8) vs. No. 2 Virginia Union (27-2); and No. 1 Glenville State (29-2) vs. No. 8 West Liberty (21-9).

Full men’s bracket

Full women’s bracket

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
