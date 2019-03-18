Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
PSU coach Cael Sanderson demands his wrestlers win with ‘gratitude’ | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World Sports

PSU coach Cael Sanderson demands his wrestlers win with ‘gratitude’

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, March 18, 2019 5:24 p.m
898320_web1_gtr-sanderson1-031919
AP
Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson has led the team to seven NCAA titles in the past eight years.
898320_web1_gtr-sanderson2-031919
AP
Penn State’s Bo Nickal (top) celebrates with \ coach Cael Sanderson after pinning Ohio State’s Myles Martin during the 184-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland.

About an hour ago

If you’re wondering how Penn State has been able to win seven of the past eight NCAA wrestling championships, coach Cael Sanderson believes he has the answer.

He demands his wrestlers are thankful for who they are, what they’ve been given and the opportunities under their feet every time they step on the mat.

“Gratitude is the foundation for greatness,” said Sanderson, who will bring his nine qualifiers to Pittsburgh for the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday through Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. “Gratitude is the foundation for lasting success in anything that you do. You take that away, the foundation is going to crumble a bit.”

It’s difficult not to pay attention to Sanderson when he talks about how to attain success in collegiate sports. When he wrestled at Iowa State, he was a four-time NCAA champion who never lost a match (159-0). He also won a gold medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece.

All that and he seldom got a sip of Gatorade for his efforts.

“I tell (his Penn State wrestlers) all the time, if we got Gatorade in practice when I was in college, that was a big day,” he said. “We were really excited about that. Things have come a long way since then. Student-athletes, they’re not really taught that principle. It’s more of an entitlement at the collegiate athletic level. It’s going more and more in that direction. You see that on a national level.

“These guys just have to be grateful for the opportunity they have because they’re given so much. It’s really a great time to be a student-athlete: the perks that they get and the support that they get.”

Penn State, the defending champion, will be represented in nine of the 10 weight classes.

Three Penn State wrestlers are seeded No. 1: Kittanning’s Jason Nolf (157 pounds); Mark Hall (174); and Bo Nickal (197). Central Catholic’s Vincenzo Joseph (165), Shakur Rasheed (184) and Anthony Cassar (285) are No. 2 seeds. The others are No. 3 Nick Lee (141), No. 10 seed Roman Bravo-Young (a freshman at 133); and No. 12 Brady Berge (149).

“It’s a weekend of opportunity for us,” Sanderson said. “Our team has wrestled very well this year and set themselves up, but it’s all about the finish, right? And finishing strong and getting what they want.”

There are high expectations for many of the wrestlers, especially seniors Nolf (26-0) and Nickal (25-0), who are two-time NCAA champions and three-time All-Americans.

Sanderson’s expectations for them go beyond what might happen at PPG Paints Arena this weekend.

“I fully expect them to be world title contenders this year,” he said. “If Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal won world championships next fall, I wouldn’t be surprised by that. They are both beyond words and extremely special and guys, in my opinion, who will be remembered for as long as college wrestling exists. Two of the best who have ever stepped on the mat. I believe that.”

Hall (26-0) won the 2017 NCAA championship and this year’s Big Ten title to reach nationals as a No. 1 seed. Joseph (23-1) is a two-time defending NCAA champion, but a Big Ten runner-up this season. He will open defense of his title against No. 31 seed Evan Delong of Clarion.

With so many top-seeded wrestlers, Penn State is among the favorites to win the team championship, but Sanderson had praise for rival programs Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Okalhoma State and Cornell.

“There are a lot of great programs,” he said. “The difference is just a few points here and there. It’s not like there’s a huge difference between programs.”

Past success won’t help, he said.

“We have some gamers on our team. The bigger the match, the better the team does. We’ve seen that with these guys. But everything we’ve done is in the past. It’s going to be up to them,” Sanderson said. “We’re excited about the opportunity, and I think we’re going to wrestle really well. Obviously, I’m going to be sitting in the corner, so it’s easy for me to say that.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.