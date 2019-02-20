Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Puddy from ‘Seinfeld’ makes special appearance at Penguins-Devils game | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Puddy from ‘Seinfeld’ makes special appearance at Penguins-Devils game

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 8:18 a.m
Actor Patrick Warburton is dressed as “Seinfeld” cast member David Puddy during a ceremonial puck drop with New Jersey Devils defenseman Andy Greene and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Newark, N.J.
Actor Patrick Warburton, dressed as “Seinfeld” cast member David Puddy, greets New Jersey Devils players as they head to the ice for warmups before Tuesday’s game agains the Penguins.

It was “90s Night” in New Jersey for the Penguins-Devils game Wednesday. The Pens won 4-3.

But the Devils had their fun before the game. Because the team’s number one fictional fan was on hand: Puddy from “Seinfeld.” /

Yes, actor Patrick Warburton was in attendance to reprise his role for the 90s Night audience. He even dropped the puck.

And there were epic Puddy bobbleheads.

But, much like his trip to Norway with Elaine, not everything was smooth for Puddy.

That was like a “bizzaro” Marc-Andre Fleury faceplant in Detroit back in 2008. It was all for a good cause, though. Warburton refused an appearance fee and asked for any money to be donated to St. Jude’s Hospital.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

