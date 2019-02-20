Puddy from ‘Seinfeld’ makes special appearance at Penguins-Devils game
It was “90s Night” in New Jersey for the Penguins-Devils game Wednesday. The Pens won 4-3.
But the Devils had their fun before the game. Because the team’s number one fictional fan was on hand: Puddy from “Seinfeld.” /
Yes, actor Patrick Warburton was in attendance to reprise his role for the 90s Night audience. He even dropped the puck.
A fired up @paddywarbucks drops the puck before tonight's @NJDevils game! #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/VE5A78pVeh
— MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) February 20, 2019
And there were epic Puddy bobbleheads.
First 9000 fans attending next Tues night's #njdevils game will get limited-edition “David Puddy” bobblehead. Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton will be attending the game. pic.twitter.com/Mn4ZJtRhLK
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) February 14, 2019
But, much like his trip to Norway with Elaine, not everything was smooth for Puddy.
Puddy faceplanted on the Devils bench and I'm dying 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zjqmKPUYtY
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 20, 2019
That was like a “bizzaro” Marc-Andre Fleury faceplant in Detroit back in 2008. It was all for a good cause, though. Warburton refused an appearance fee and asked for any money to be donated to St. Jude’s Hospital.
