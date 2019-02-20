Puddy from ‘Seinfeld’ makes special appearance at Penguins-Devils game

It was “90s Night” in New Jersey for the Penguins-Devils game Wednesday. The Pens won 4-3.

But the Devils had their fun before the game. Because the team’s number one fictional fan was on hand: Puddy from “Seinfeld.” /

Yes, actor Patrick Warburton was in attendance to reprise his role for the 90s Night audience. He even dropped the puck.

And there were epic Puddy bobbleheads.

First 9000 fans attending next Tues night's #njdevils game will get limited-edition “David Puddy” bobblehead. Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton will be attending the game. pic.twitter.com/Mn4ZJtRhLK — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) February 14, 2019

But, much like his trip to Norway with Elaine, not everything was smooth for Puddy.

Puddy faceplanted on the Devils bench and I'm dying 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zjqmKPUYtY — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 20, 2019

That was like a “bizzaro” Marc-Andre Fleury faceplant in Detroit back in 2008. It was all for a good cause, though. Warburton refused an appearance fee and asked for any money to be donated to St. Jude’s Hospital.

