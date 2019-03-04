Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Red Wings great, NHL union pioneer Ted Lindsay dies at 93 | TribLIVE.com
NHL

Red Wings great, NHL union pioneer Ted Lindsay dies at 93

Associated Press
Associated Press | Monday, March 4, 2019 9:39 a.m

About an hour ago

DETROIT — Detroit Red Wings great and Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay has died at 93.

His death was confirmed Monday by son-in-law Lew LaPaugh, president of the Ted Lindsay Foundation, which raises money for autism research. Lindsay died Monday at his home in Michigan.

Lindsay was a nine-time All-Star and one of the game’s best left wings. He provided muscle and meanness for the Red Wings’ “Production Line” of the 1950s. He also worked with other NHL players to organize the original Players’ Association.

The Hockey Hall of Fame waived its three-year waiting period when it inducted Lindsay in 1966. Nine years earlier, he had been elected president of the players’ union. Lindsay is also credited with starting the tradition in which the championship team skates around the ice with the Stanley Cup.

In 2010, the NHL Players’ Association renamed its version of the Most Valuable Player award after Lindsay.

Categories: Sports | NHL
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.