Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Report: Jets agree to $52.5M deal with ex-Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World Sports

Report: Jets agree to $52.5M deal with ex-Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 12:30 a.m
874215_web1_874215-f18f81a1626a418fb12908283a2243cf
AP
Former Steeler Le’Veon Bell reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the New York Jets worth $52.5 million.

About an hour ago

NEW YORK — A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said the New York Jets and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell agreed on a deal.

ESPN first reported the signing early Wednesday morning, and says the deal is for four years and $52.5 million with $35 million guaranteed.

The deal gives new coach Adam Gase and second-year quarterback Sam Darnold a big-time playmaker, arguably the best player at his position before Bell opted to sit out all of last season rather than sign a franchise tender with the Steelers.

Bell has rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns, along with 312 catches for 2,660 yards and seven TDs as one of the most versatile offensive players in the NFL. His 128.9 yards from scrimmage per game over his career is the best mark in the NFL since the 1970 merger.

Bell’s career reached a crossroads, however, last year when he declined to sign his one-year, $14.4 million franchise tender with the Steelers and made himself ineligible to play. It was an unprecedented move, as Bell — who received the franchise tag in two straight years — skipped a season in his prime to preserve his long-term health and secure a big payday.

Categories: Sports | Steelers | US-World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.