Report: Steelers ‘closing in’ on sending Antonio Brown to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills, one of the teams not included in trade discussions involving Antonio Brown, apparently will be the 30-year-old receiver’s employer for the 2019 season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported late Thursday night that the Bills are “closing in” on a deal that would send Brown to Buffalo after nine seasons with the Steelers.

Sources: The #Steelers are closing in on a deal to send star WR Antonio Brown to the Buffalo #Bills. There it is. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

No trades officially can be made until Wednesday when the next NFL calendar begins.

The Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans were identified in national reports as teams having the most interest in Brown. The Bills have a young quarterback in second-year passer Josh Allen, and they have few experienced wide receivers on their roster.

The Steelers and Bills are scheduled to play each other in 2019 at Heinz Field.

It is not yet know what type of compensation the Steelers would receive from Buffalo. The Bills hold the No. 9 overall pick in the April draft. They also hold 10 overall picks in the draft.

Brown requested a trade last month, and the Steelers agreed to try to accommodate him after team president Art Rooney II met with Brown in Florida. Brown’s future with the organization was tenuous after he was declared inactive for the season finale against Cincinnati after he skipped a walkthrough and missed several practices.

On social media, Brown has lobbied for his new team to give him a guaranteed contract. Brown has three years and about $39 million remaining on his current deal. The Steelers were hoping to deal Brown by March 17 when he is owed a $2.5 million bonus.

