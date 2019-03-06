Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Report: Steelers could have deal to trade Antonio Brown by Friday | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Report: Steelers could have deal to trade Antonio Brown by Friday

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 10:34 a.m
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown arrives at Heinz Field Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, before a game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a deal in place to trade All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown by Friday, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brown has publicly requested a trade from the Steelers, as well as a new contract from the team that trades for him. Brown is under contract for three more years, but the Steelers appear ready to move on from the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver who has had six consecutive 100-catch, 1,200-yard seasons.

Brown missed practices and the walk-through before the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, then left at halftime when he didn’t play in the game. Brown skipped his exit interview with the Steelers and has publicly ripped team president Art Rooney II, general manager Kevin Colbert, coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in subsequent social-media posts and interviews on HBO and ESPN.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

