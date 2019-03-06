Report: Steelers could have deal to trade Antonio Brown by Friday
About an hour ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a deal in place to trade All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown by Friday, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Teams that have spoken to the Steelers about a potential Antonio Brown trade have been told that a deal is expected to be in place by Friday, per league sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2019
Brown has publicly requested a trade from the Steelers, as well as a new contract from the team that trades for him. Brown is under contract for three more years, but the Steelers appear ready to move on from the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver who has had six consecutive 100-catch, 1,200-yard seasons.
Brown missed practices and the walk-through before the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, then left at halftime when he didn’t play in the game. Brown skipped his exit interview with the Steelers and has publicly ripped team president Art Rooney II, general manager Kevin Colbert, coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in subsequent social-media posts and interviews on HBO and ESPN.
Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .