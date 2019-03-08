Report: Steelers preparing for exodus of RT Marcus Gilbert

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

One day after signing two of their offensive linemen to contracts, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be ready to cut ties with another.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday morning that the Steelers are “shopping” oft-injured veteran right tackle Marcus Gilbert for a “potential trade.”

Steelers are shopping starting RT Marcus Gilbert for a potential trade, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019

On his verified Twitter account, Gilbert wrote “Next chapter,” which would seem to acknowledge the end to his eight-year tenure with the Steelers.

Next chapter 🙏🏾😎 — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) March 8, 2019

Gilbert missed the final 11 games of the 2018 season with a knee injury, and he played in seven games in the 2017 season because of injuries and suspension.

If the Steelers release Gilbert, they would save $4.9 million on their salary cap. He is signed through the 2019 season. It also would move Matt Feiler into a starting role. Feiler replaced Gilbert last season and received positive reviews from teammates and coaches about how well he filled in at the position. The Steelers also have 2018 third-round pick Chuks Okorafor as a tackle candidate.

The rest of the Steelers starting offensive linemen – guards David DeCastro and Ramon Foster, center Maurkice Pouncey and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva – each are signed through at tleast the 2020 season.

The Steelers gave Pouncey a three-year contract and Foster, an impending free agent, a two-year deal on Thursday.

