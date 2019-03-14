Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Report: Steelers to sign wide receiver Donte Moncrief to 2-year deal | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Report: Steelers to sign wide receiver Donte Moncrief to 2-year deal

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, March 14, 2019 12:30 a.m
879778_web1_gtr-moncrief-031519
AP
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Donte Moncrief, right, catches a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

About an hour ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers took the first step toward filling their void at wide receiver Thursday morning when they agreed to terms veteran Donte Moncrief to a two-year contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The report comes less than 24 hours after the trade that sent All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders became official. The Steelers received two draft picks in the trade.

Moncrief, 25, is a five-year veteran who spent the 2018 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching 48 passes for 668 yards and three touchdowns.

Moncrief spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, who selected him in the third round of the 2014 draft. Moncrief had 152 catches for 1,875 yards and 18 touchdowns in 53 career games with the Colts.

With the Steelers, Moncrief will provide depth behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and second-year receiver James Washington, who could be elevated to a starting role after Brown’s departure. At 6-foot-2, Moncrief will give quarterback Ben Roethlisberger another tall receiving option.

The Steelers allowed 6-4 Justin Hunter and 6-2 Darrius Heyward-Bey to test free agency. Neither is expected to return to the team for 2019.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.