Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ringgold’s Anna Vogt wins PIAA Class AA diving title | TribLIVE.com
High School

Ringgold’s Anna Vogt wins PIAA Class AA diving title

Michael Love
Michael Love | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 5:01 p.m
877372_web1_ptr-VogtDiving-031419
Michael Love | Tribune-Review
Ringgold’s Anna Vogt won the PIAA Class AA diving title Wednesday at Bucknell.

9 minutes ago

Ringgold senior Anna Vogt, the two-time WPIAL champion in Class AA girls diving, added a state championship to her high school portfolio Wednesday afternoon at Bucknell.

The top seed led from beginning to end to topple the 24-diver field.

Vogt, third at states last year, is the third WPIAL diver in the past five years to win a girls Class AA state title. Mars’ Taylor Hockenberry captured back-to-back gold medals in 2015 and ‘16.

She also is the sixth WPIAL diver to claim the state crown in Class AA since PIAA swimming split into two classifications in 1993. She joins Freeport’s Beth Clark (1993-96), Shady Side Academy’s Brittany Garza (1997-99), Riverside’s Kayla Kelosky (2007), Mohawk’s McKenzie Stelter (‘13) and Hockenberry.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-856-7400 x8632, mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | High School
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.