Riverhounds announce first inductees to hall of fame | TribLIVE.com
News

Riverhounds announce first inductees to hall of fame

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, March 10, 2019 7:03 p.m

About an hour ago

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday revealed the five individuals who constitute its inaugural hall of fame class.

Enshrined are former players Justin Evans and David Flavius, founder and former owner Paul Heasley, the organization’s first-ever vice president and general manager Dave Kasper and first-ever head coach John Kowalski.

Evans, a Peters Township native, played six seasons with the Riverhounds and scored 14 goals and added 22 assists in 101 games. He was a two-time all-league selection.

Flavius holds the club record in games played (183), goals (58) and assists (25). He’s the only player with at least 100 points (141) in club history. He earned two all-league selections in his eight seasons with the Riverhounds.

Kowalski served as the Riverhounds’ head coach for their first two seasons – 1999 and 2000.

The 1999 team scored a club-record 63 regular-season goals.

Heasley and Kasper, Belle Vernon and Bridgeville natives, respectively, helped get the Riverhounds off the ground, and the club won its first-ever playoff game in 1999.

That same season, the Riverhounds were selected the USL A-League Organization of the Year.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-856-7400 x8632, mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports
