Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Robert Morris coach Derek Schooley previews Atlantic Hockey tournament | TribLIVE.com
Robert Morris

Robert Morris coach Derek Schooley previews Atlantic Hockey tournament

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 8:28 a.m
840930_web1_ptr-benzpodcast-030719
Justin Berl | RMU Athletics
Robert Morris captain Brandon Watt fights off Mercyhurst’s Quinn Wichers on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at RMU Island Sports Center.

About an hour ago

Our Sided.co “Hockey Week” podcasts continue with Derek Schooley. The Robert Morris men’s hockey coach previews his team’s first-round playoff series against Holy Cross (10-19-5, 10-14-4 AHA) this weekend at the RMU Island Sports Center.

The ninth-seeded Crusaders come to Neville Island for the second time this season. They split a series here with the eighth-seeded Colonials (12-20-2, 11-15-2 AHA) in early December. The clubs also swapped 2-0 wins in Worcester, Mass., in February.

Both teams combined to allow seven goals and scored seven goals apiece over the four games. So it has been a remarkably even series this season.

LISTEN: RMU hockey coach Derek Schooley previews AHA tournament

RMU has eliminated Holy Cross from postseason play in each of the last two years. In fact, the Colonials have gone to the Atlantic Hockey championship weekend every year since 2014. So they are looking to keep that stretch alive.

And they may be starting to click at the right time. The team is enjoying it’s first three-game unbeaten streak of the season.

It’s a best of three series. I’ll be on the call for ESPN Pittsburgh on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (if necessary) nights. Each game starts at 7:05.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.