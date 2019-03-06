Robert Morris coach Derek Schooley previews Atlantic Hockey tournament

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Our Sided.co “Hockey Week” podcasts continue with Derek Schooley. The Robert Morris men’s hockey coach previews his team’s first-round playoff series against Holy Cross (10-19-5, 10-14-4 AHA) this weekend at the RMU Island Sports Center.

The ninth-seeded Crusaders come to Neville Island for the second time this season. They split a series here with the eighth-seeded Colonials (12-20-2, 11-15-2 AHA) in early December. The clubs also swapped 2-0 wins in Worcester, Mass., in February.

Both teams combined to allow seven goals and scored seven goals apiece over the four games. So it has been a remarkably even series this season.

RMU has eliminated Holy Cross from postseason play in each of the last two years. In fact, the Colonials have gone to the Atlantic Hockey championship weekend every year since 2014. So they are looking to keep that stretch alive.

And they may be starting to click at the right time. The team is enjoying it’s first three-game unbeaten streak of the season.

It’s a best of three series. I’ll be on the call for ESPN Pittsburgh on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (if necessary) nights. Each game starts at 7:05.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer.