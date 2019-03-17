Robert Morris men get home game vs. Cornell in 1st round of CIT

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

It turns out the Robert Morris women’s team’s victory Sunday in the Northeast Conference Tournament championship game wasn’t the last at the North Athletic Complex.

The men’s team will host Cornell at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT). The North Athletic Complex is the temporary on-campus home for Robert Morris’ men’s and women’s teams before they move into UPMC Events Center next season.

The Colonials (17-16) will make their second appearance in the CIT and eighth in any postseason tournament in the past 12 seasons. Robert Morris advanced to the CIT quarterfinals in 2012, beating Indiana State and Toledo on the road.

Robert Morris finished in a tie for third place in the Northeast Conference (11-7) this season, led by senior guard Josh Williams, who is averaging 13.9 points.

Cornell (15-15, 7-7 Ivy League) lost two games to ACC opponents — Syracuse, 63-55, and Wake Forest, 83-61. Sophomore forward Jimmy Boeheim, son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, is Cornell’s second-leading scorer (11.2 points per game). Matt Morgan leads the team at 22.1.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .