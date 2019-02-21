Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Robert Morris rallies past LIU Brooklyn with strong 2nd half | TribLIVE.com
Robert Morris

Robert Morris rallies past LIU Brooklyn with strong 2nd half

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Thursday, February 21, 2019 9:37 p.m
785733_web1_gtr-RMUbasketball-xxxxxx

30 minutes ago

Matty McConnell posted 12 points as Robert Morris topped Long Island-Brooklyn, 62-49, on Thursday night.

Dante Treacy had 10 points for Robert Morris (14-14, 9-6 Northeast Conference).

Robert Morris entered the locker room at halftime trailing narrowly, 27-22, but the Colonials were able to outscore the Blackbirds 40-22 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Blackbirds’ 22 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Jeannette product Julian Batts had 16 points for the Blackbirds (12-15, 6-9). He also had seven turnovers but no assists. Eral Penn added 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Ty Flowers, the Blackbirds’ second-leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, shot only 13 percent in the game (1 of 8).

The Colonials evened the season series against the Blackbirds with the win. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Robert Morris 80-73 on Jan. 12. Robert Morris plays St. Francis (NY) at home on Saturday. Long Island-Brooklyn faces St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Saturday.

Categories: Sports | Robert Morris
