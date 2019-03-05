Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Robert Morris

Robert Morris’ Williams named to NEC third team

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 7:32 p.m
The Northeast Conference handed out postseason awards Tuesday, and Robert Morris senior guard Josh Williams landed on the conference’s third team.

The 6-foot-2 Williams averaged 13.9 points in his first season with the Colonials after transferring from Akron.

He was named NEC Player of the Week on Nov. 19. He scored 14 points in RMU’s 69-60 win at Wagner on Saturday,

Robert Morris (16-15) opens the NEC tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday against St. Francis Brooklyn (17-14) at the North Athletic Complex. The Colonials won both meetings this season against the Terriers.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Robert Morris
