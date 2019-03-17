Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Robert Morris women beat St. Francis for NEC title, return to NCAAs | TribLIVE.com
Robert Morris

Robert Morris women beat St. Francis for NEC title, return to NCAAs

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, March 17, 2019
Robert Morris’ Nneka Ezeigbo, left, holds the trophy as she celebrates with her teammates and fans after the team defeated St. Francis (Pa) in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women’s tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moon. Robert Morris won 65-54.
Robert Morris coach Charlie Buscaglia, second from left, celebrates with assistants Asami Morita, left, Teelah Grimes and Scott Schneider, right, after Robert Morris defeated St. Francis (Pa) 65-54 to win the NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women’s tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moon. Robert Morris won 65-54.
Robert Morris’ Nneka Ezeigbo, center, holds the trophy as she celebrates with her teammates after the defeated St. Francis (Pa) in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women’s tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moon. Robert Morris won 65-54.
Robert Morris’ Nneka Ezeigbo (33) shoots as St. Francis (Pa)’s Courtney Zezza (32) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women’s tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moon. Robert Morris won 65-54.
Robert Morris head coach Charlie Buscaglia, cuts down the net after defeating St. Francis (Pa) to win the NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women’s tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moon. Robert Morris won 65-54.
Robert Morris’ Nina Augustin (12) and St. Francis (Pa)’s Karson Swogger, right, battle for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women’s tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moon. Robert Morris won 65-54.
Robert Morris’ Natalie Villaflor (11) shoots as St. Francis (Pa)’s Karson Swogger, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women’s tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moon. Robert Morris won 65-54.
St. Francis (Pa)’s Jessica Kovatch (23) knocks the ball from Robert Morris’ Nneka Ezeigbo (33) who was driving to the hoop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women’s tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moon. Robert Morris won 65-54.
Robert Morris’ Honoka Ikematsu (20) shoots as St. Francis (Pa)’s Karson Swogger defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women’s tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moon. Robert Morris won 65-54.
St. Francis (Pa) interim head coach Susan Robinson Fruchtl, left, talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Robert Morris for the championship of the Northeast Conference women’s tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moon. Robert Morris won 65-54.
St. Francis (Pa) interim coach Susan Robinson Fruchtl, left and Karson Swogger crouch courtside as time runs down the during the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Robert Morris for the championship of the Northeast Conference women’s tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moon. Robert Morris won 65-54.
St. Francis (Pa)’s Courtney Zezza, right, chases the ball in front of Robert Morris’ Esther Castedo (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women’s tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moon. Robert Morris won 65-54.
Robert Morris’ Nneka Ezeigbo, center, holds the trophy as she celebrates with her teammates and fans after defeating St. Francis (Pa) in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women’s tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moon. Robert Morris won 65-54.

With an NCAA Tournament berth as the prize, Robert Morris temporarily lost control of the Northeast Conference championship game in the fourth quarter but hung on to defeat St. Francis (Pa.), 65-54, Sunday afternoon at the North Athletic Complex.

The victory gave the Colonials, who made their sixth consecutive appearance (12th overall) in the NEC championship, their third NCAA invitation in the past four seasons. It also avenged a loss to the St. Francis in last season’s title game.

The Colonials (22-10) led 51-38 with 8 minutes 57 seconds to play in the fourth quarter before the Red Flash (16-17) went on a 13-2 run. Robert Morris point guard Nina Augustin halted the rally and gave her team room to breathe, hitting a 3-pointer with three minutes left for a 56-51 lead.

Two minutes later, freshman Esther Castedo hit another 3, and the Colonials were able to secure the victory.

Augustin led Robert Morris with 14 points, followed by Isabella Posset with 12 and Nneka Ezeigbo with 11. Ezeigbo was named the tournament MVP, averaging nearly 16 points.

Jess Kovatch, who was averaging nearly 22 points but missed 17 of 23 shots, led St. Francis with 18 points. Courtney Zezza (Plum) added 12. Kovatch and Zezza, both seniors, will travel in April to Florida for a pro scouting combine.

Robert Morris started slowly early in the game, but the momentum turned when sophomore guard Honoka Ikematsu came off the bench. She scored on breakaway layup and a jumper, and Nadege Plovise added a layup to give the Colonials their first lead, 13-12, with 1:29 left in the first quarter.

Robert Morris took a 20-12 lead at halftime thanks to Posset’s seven-point scoring burst in 48 seconds. She hit a 3-pointer and went to the foul line 40 seconds later. Posset made one, and when she missed the second, sophomore center Ire Ozzy-Momodu grabbed the rebound and fed Posset for a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Colonials ended the second quarter similarly on a 3-pointer by Castedo and took a 32-26 lead into the break.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Robert Morris
