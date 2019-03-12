Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Ryan Shazier to have contract tolled, remain with Steelers in 2019 | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Ryan Shazier to have contract tolled, remain with Steelers in 2019

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 11:24 a.m
Getty Images
The Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger and Ryan Shazier walk off of the field after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 28-21 at Paul Brown Stadium on Oct. 14, 2018 in Cincinnati.

The Pittsburgh Steelers gained some clarity on injured linebacker Ryan Shazier’s contract situation and announced Tuesday that his salary will be tolled for the 2019 season.

While he continues his recovery from a spinal cord injury, Shazier will remain on the roster for the upcoming season and will be placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

By having his contract tolled, Shazier will receive a salary “commensurate with his years of service in the NFL,” according to a story posted on the team’s website. It allows Shazier to accrue another year toward his NFL pension, and he will receive the same medical coverage as active players.

Injured in a December 2017 game in Cincinnati, Shazier sat out the 2018 season and general manager Kevin Colbert announced in February that Shazier will not play in 2019 as he continues his comeback.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers
