Saint Vincent women secure top seed for PAC tournament
The Presidents Athletic Conference women’s basketball championship will go through Latrobe.
Saint Vincent secured the top seed and home-court advantage for the tournament, set to run Monday through Saturday. The Bearcats (21-4, 15-1) get a double-bye — as does second-seeded Washington & Jefferson (18-7, 13-3) — to the semifinals, to be played Friday at Carey Center.
SVC, ranked No. 8 in the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Region, will make their ninth consecutive trip to the semifinals but will be in search of their first PAC title.
SVC, which posted its fifth straight win tonight, 77-53 over visiting Chatham, also will host next Saturday’s championship game.
On Monday, No. 5 Bethany (13-12, 8-8) will host No. 8 Thiel (6-19, 4-12), and No. 6 Westminster (8-17, 6-10) hosts No. 7 Waynesburg (8-17, 6-10). The quarterfinals are Wednesday with No. 3 Grove City (15-10, 10-6) and No. 4 Chatham (12-13) awaiting winners.
The PAC champion will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .