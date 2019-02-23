Saint Vincent women win PAC title

Saint Vincent left no doubts about who is the best team in the Presidents Athletic Conference.

The top-seeded Bearcats rolled to their first conference title with a 70-48 victory over No. 2 Washington & Jefferson on Saturday night at Carey Center in Latrobe.

SVC (23-4) clinches an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament which starts March 1.

Pairings will be announced 2:30 p.m. Monday on NCAA.com.

SVC led 24-10 by halftime in the tournament final and had a 28-point advantage in the second half. Sophomore guard Carlee Kilgus and sophomore forward Madison Kollar, a Latrobe graduate, each scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures.

Senior guard Maria Morgan added 15 and junior forward Paige Montrose had 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Senior forward Danielle Parker had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Presidents (19-8).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .