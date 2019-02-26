Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Saint Vincent’s Kromka, Harris claim PAC awards

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 3:41 p.m
Gateway graduate Tom Kromka is a fifth-year senior basketball player at Saint Vincent.

46 minutes ago

Another strong run in the Presidents Athletic Conference earned Saint Vincent men’s basketball plenty of respect at postseason awards time.

The Bearcats swept player and coach of the year awards after a 22-5 season and a conference regular-season title.

Senior forward Tom Kromka was named player of the year after leading the PAC in scoring at 17.1 points and was second in rebounding (8.0), field-goal percentage (57.0) and blocks (50).

DP Harris, meantime, was the conference’s top coach. SVC went 14-2 in the PAC and earned the tournament’s top seed before falling to Chatham, 54-51, in its second tournament game.

Also an All-PAC first-team pick, Kromka (Gateway) is the third player from SVC to claim the honor, joining Jaylon Bell (2016) and Dillon Stith (2014). He finished with 1,054 career points.

Harris, the coach of the Bearcats for 16 years, had guided the team to six 20-plus-win seasons in the last seven years, as well as four PAC Tournament titles.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

