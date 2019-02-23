Save the dates: WVU vs. Alabama in 2026, ’27
West Virginia will play Alabama in a two-game home-and-away series in the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
The first game will be in Morgantown on Sept. 5, 2026, and the second will be played in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sept. 4, 2027.
“With its great tradition and history, it will be exciting to host the Crimson Tide in Morgantown, and it will provide our fans with a great trip to visit Tuscaloosa the following season,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said. The schools have met only once, with the Crimson Tide winning, 33-23, in the 2014 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Aug. 30. West Virginia’s leading rusher that day was Hopewell’s Rushel Shell, who gained 38 yards.
West Virginia has faced SEC teams 53 times, and holds a 26-25-2 advantage, including a 40-14 victory against Tennessee last year in Charlotte.
New coach Neal Brown will open this season Aug. 31 with a game against James Madison at Mountaineer Field.
