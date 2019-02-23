Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Save the dates: WVU vs. Alabama in 2026, '27
WVU

Save the dates: WVU vs. Alabama in 2026, ’27

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, February 23, 2019 11:04 a.m
West Virginia University’s new NCAA college football head coach Neal Brown holds up his team jersey with Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, left, and University President E. Gordon Gee at a press conference inside the Milan Puskar Center in Morgantown, W.Va., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (Craig Hudson/The Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP

West Virginia will play Alabama in a two-game home-and-away series in the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The first game will be in Morgantown on Sept. 5, 2026, and the second will be played in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sept. 4, 2027.

“With its great tradition and history, it will be exciting to host the Crimson Tide in Morgantown, and it will provide our fans with a great trip to visit Tuscaloosa the following season,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said. The schools have met only once, with the Crimson Tide winning, 33-23, in the 2014 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Aug. 30. West Virginia’s leading rusher that day was Hopewell’s Rushel Shell, who gained 38 yards.

West Virginia has faced SEC teams 53 times, and holds a 26-25-2 advantage, including a 40-14 victory against Tennessee last year in Charlotte.

New coach Neal Brown will open this season Aug. 31 with a game against James Madison at Mountaineer Field.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | WVU
