Seton Hill remembers Fogle’s ‘true passion’

Seton Hilll is mourning the loss of a man who gave four decades worth of commitment to the university and Griffins athletics.

John Fogle, a former women’s soccer coach and athletic director on “The Hill,” died Tuesday.

Fogle was inducted in the school’s inaugural hall of fame class in 2006.

“Coach Fogle had true passion for Seton Hill and cared deeply for the athletes that he coached,” Seton Hill Executive Director for Athletic Programs Chris Snyder said. “His sense of humor and care-free approach to life and athletics is something that I will always remember.”

You will be missed John Fogle #RIP ♥️ pic.twitter.com/30REK1nuFc — SHU VOLLEYBALL (@SHUvball) March 20, 2019

Very sad day with the passing of former @setonhill athletic director & coach John Fogle. He was a mentor, a leader & a dear friend. The opportunity he gave me 16 years ago changed my life forever. Thank U John for all the lives you positively impacted on & off the Hill. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/POMvUa1gNc — Marc Marizzaldi (@MazOneNine) March 20, 2019

What a sad day for the program and the @setonhill community! What he accomplished for the school with his character and leadership will never be forgotten #ThankYouCoachFogle https://t.co/uAyPey2EdJ — Seton Hill W Soccer (@SetonHillWSR) March 20, 2019

Fogle announced his retirement in 2015.

First hired as an activities director in 1972, Fogle helped shape several athletic programs and the school’s move to the NAIA in the late 1970s. He founded the women’s soccer program in 1987.

The team won four consecutive NAIA district titles and he won NAIA Regional Coach of the Year in 1991.

Fogle also coached softball and volleyball and taught on campus.

