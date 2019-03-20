Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Seton Hill remembers Fogle’s ‘true passion’ | TribLIVE.com
Witness: After shooting Rose, Rosfeld said, ‘I don’t know why I fired’
District College

Seton Hill remembers Fogle’s ‘true passion’

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 2:02 p.m

39 minutes ago

Seton Hilll is mourning the loss of a man who gave four decades worth of commitment to the university and Griffins athletics.

John Fogle, a former women’s soccer coach and athletic director on “The Hill,” died Tuesday.

Fogle was inducted in the school’s inaugural hall of fame class in 2006.

“Coach Fogle had true passion for Seton Hill and cared deeply for the athletes that he coached,” Seton Hill Executive Director for Athletic Programs Chris Snyder said. “His sense of humor and care-free approach to life and athletics is something that I will always remember.”

Fogle announced his retirement in 2015.

First hired as an activities director in 1972, Fogle helped shape several athletic programs and the school’s move to the NAIA in the late 1970s. He founded the women’s soccer program in 1987.

The team won four consecutive NAIA district titles and he won NAIA Regional Coach of the Year in 1991.

Fogle also coached softball and volleyball and taught on campus.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.