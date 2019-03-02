Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Seton Hill women knock off second straight ranked opponent
Seton Hill women knock off second straight ranked opponent

Staff Reports
Staff Reports | Saturday, March 2, 2019 9:42 p.m
828032_web1_gtr-maresic2-010719
Seton Hill Athletics
Seton Hill’s Megan Maresic had 22 points in the Griffins’ upset of No. 8 IUP on Saturday.

About an hour ago

The Seton Hill women’s basketball team defeated a ranked opponent for the second game in a row.

After upsetting No. 17 Cal (Pa.) on Wednesday in Greensburg, the Griffins downed No. 8 IUP, 71-59, on the road in the regular-season finale. Seton Hill moved to 18-10 (12-9) and dropped IUP to 23-3 (18-3).

Graduate transfer Megan Marecic led all scorers with 22 points and added 12 rebounds. Courtney Cecere added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Cheyenne Trest (Canon-McMillan) added 14 points for Seton Hill.

A basket by IUP’s Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) gave the Crimson Hawks a 55-53 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Griffins used a late 17-2 run to pull away. Back-to-back 3s by Cecere and Marecic gave Seton Hill a lead they would not give back.

Lauren Wolosik (North Catholic) led IUP with 17 points. Appleby finished with 13.

Seton Hill will host Pitt-Johnstown at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the first round of the PSAC Tournament.

