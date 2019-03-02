Seton Hill women knock off second straight ranked opponent
About an hour ago
The Seton Hill women’s basketball team defeated a ranked opponent for the second game in a row.
After upsetting No. 17 Cal (Pa.) on Wednesday in Greensburg, the Griffins downed No. 8 IUP, 71-59, on the road in the regular-season finale. Seton Hill moved to 18-10 (12-9) and dropped IUP to 23-3 (18-3).
Graduate transfer Megan Marecic led all scorers with 22 points and added 12 rebounds. Courtney Cecere added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Cheyenne Trest (Canon-McMillan) added 14 points for Seton Hill.
A basket by IUP’s Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) gave the Crimson Hawks a 55-53 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Griffins used a late 17-2 run to pull away. Back-to-back 3s by Cecere and Marecic gave Seton Hill a lead they would not give back.
Lauren Wolosik (North Catholic) led IUP with 17 points. Appleby finished with 13.
Seton Hill will host Pitt-Johnstown at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the first round of the PSAC Tournament.