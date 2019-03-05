Seton Hill women set to play IUP in PSAC quarterfinals
About an hour ago
PSAC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals
Seton Hill (19-10) vs. IUP (23-3)
5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kovalchick Center, IUP
Coaches: Mark Katarski, Seton Hill; Tom McConnell, IUP
Top scorers: Megan Marecic, GS, G, Seton Hill (18.8 ppg); Carolyn Appleby, Sr., G, IUP (17.3 ppg)
Video feed: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/iup/
Winner plays: Winner of West Chester (16-13)/Bloomsburg (19-9) Saturday in semifinals
Layup lines: Seton Hill upset the then-No. 8 Crimson Hawks, 71-59, in the regular-season finale at IUP. That followed a 73-60 win over No. 17 Cal (Pa.), which beat IUP twice this season. A key, 17-2 run paced the Griffins to the upset of IUP. Marecic, a grad student from Drexel, had 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Courtney Cecere added 18 points and Cheyenne Trest had 14. … Seton Hill beat Pitt-Johnstown in the first round, 80-64, as the Griffins made 14 of 30 3-pointers. They have won four straight. … Marecic (Bethel Park) set a school single-season record with 95 3-pointers. The Griffins have made a PSAC-best 251 3s (8.7 per game). … Trest (12.2 ppg) also averages in double figures for an often balanced scoring rotation. … PSAC West champion and returning NCAA semifinalist IUP had a first-round bye. … Appleby is a Greensburg Central Catholic graduate. Redshirt senior Lauren Wolosik (North Catholic) averages 12.6 points, senior Brittany Robinson 11.5 and junior Lexi Griggs (Vincentian) 10.8. … Robinson and Griggs each are shooting close to 60 percent from the field. … The Crimson Hawks are 12-2 at home this season. … The highest remaining seed in the east after the quarterfinals will host the semifinals and finals Saturday and Sunday.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .