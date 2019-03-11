Seton Hill’s Craig drafted by MLL team

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Seton Hill is sending another lacrosse player to the pros.

Senior long-stick midfielder Brett Craig was picked by the Atlanta Blaze in the fifth round of the Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft.

He was the 39th overall pick but the first chosen from a Division II program.

The reining Great Midwest Athletic Conference Specialist of the Year, Craig is a two-time United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Third Team All-American.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Calgary, Alberta native scored 15 goals and passed around eight assists over his first three seasons, to go with 190 ground balls and 71 caused turnovers.

Four other players from Seton Hill have been drafted by pro teams: Zack Rusch (Dallas Rattlers, 2019 Major League Lacrosse Supplemental Draft), Matt Delmonico (Vancouver Warriors, 2014, National Lacrosse League Draft), Jimmy Delaney (Philadelphia Wings, 2013, NLL Draft), and Joel Zalesky (Toronto Nationals, 2010, MLL Supplemental Draft).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .