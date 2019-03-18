Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Seton Hill’s Pellis earns PSAC honor for hot stretch | TribLIVE.com
District College

Seton Hill’s Pellis earns PSAC honor for hot stretch

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Monday, March 18, 2019 2:50 p.m
Tommy Pellis looks comfortable in the batter’s box at Seton Hill, like he belonged there all along.

That’s not to say the junior third baseman did not fit in at Penn, but his transfer closer to home has him swingly freely and producing for the Griffins.

Pellis was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week after leading the Griffins to a 4-1 week. He had three multiple-hit games during that stretch.

The former Greensburg Central Catholic star had nine hits in 21 at-bats with six runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Pellis is well on his way to a career year: He leads the Griffins with a .391 batting average, 25 hits, 17 runs, five homers, 17 RBIs and nine steals.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

