Sidney Crosby bumps Jaromir Jagr from second spot on Penguins’ all-time goals list | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Sidney Crosby bumps Jaromir Jagr from second spot on Penguins’ all-time goals list

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, March 3, 2019 12:05 p.m
Canadian Press via AP
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Montreal.

On the list of players who have made the greatest impact on the fortunes of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the history of the franchise, Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby undoubtedly hold down the top two spots.

Now, that’s where they sit on the team’s all-time goal-scoring list, too.

When he scored 21 seconds into a 5-1 Penguins win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, Crosby passed Jaromir Jagr for second place on the team’s goals list with 440. Lemieux leads with 690.

Crosby is tied with former Penguins winger Rick Tocchet for 65th place on the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list.

Having scored in four straight games, Crosby has recorded 21 points in his last 10 games to move into a fourth-place tie with Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau in the NHL scoring race.

“Just to see it and sit there and watch it front row, you really know he’s taking this team over and doing it every night,” linemate Jake Guentzel said. “We’re lucky to have a guy like that that brings it every night and is really carrying us.”

Crosby should reach another scoring milestone in short order. With his next point, he’ll be the 48th player in league history to record 1,200 for his career.

Crosby’s longtime running mate, Evgeni Malkin, is also on the verge of making history. With four more points, he’ll become the 88th NHL player to hit 1,000 points for his career.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
