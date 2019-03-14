Slot receiver Eli Rogers returns to Steelers on 1-year contract

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving slot receiver Eli Rogers a chance to get his career back on track.

Rogers returned to the team, signing a one-year contract Thursday morning.

Rogers, 26, spent most of last season on the physically unable to perform list because of a torn ACL he sustained in the AFC divisional playoff loss to Jacksonville after the 2017 season. In three games, Rogers had 12 catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns.

Ryan Switzer was the main slot receiver for the Steelers last season.

Rogers developed a rapport with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 2016, his first NFL season. Rogers had 48 catches for 594 yards and three scores. His numbers dropped to 18 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown in 2017.

Earlier Thursday, the Steelers reportedly came to terms with veteran receiver Donte Moncrief.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .