Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Starling Marte drives in 1 run, scores another to push Pirates past Tigers | TribLIVE.com
Testimony continues Tuesday afternoon in opening day of Michael Rosfeld trial
Pirates/MLB

Starling Marte drives in 1 run, scores another to push Pirates past Tigers

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 3:52 p.m
904235_web1_GTR-Bucs03-071218
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte hits a two-run homer during the third inning against the Nationals Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at PNC Park.

8 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates had to pitch their way out of jams to start and finish their game against the Detroit Tigers.

Starling Marte drove in one run and scored another to lead the Pirates to a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers in a Grapefruit League game Tuesday at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Pirates starter Steven Brault pitched his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the first. After walking leadoff batter Gordon Beckham, giving up a single to Jeimer Candelario and walking John Hicks, Brault got Mikie Mahtook to fly out to right and Beckham was caught in a rundown for an inning-ending double play.

The Tigers broke up a shutout in the ninth against Rookie Davis. Dylan Rosa doubled to center and scored on Bobby Wilson’s single to right to make it 3-1. With two outs and runners on first and second, Davis struck out Sergio Alcantra to end the game.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the third when Erik Gonzalez drew a leadoff walk, Adam Frazier (2 for 4) singled to center and Marte grounded into a 5-4-3 double play that allowed Gonzalez to score.

In the fourth, Melky Cabrera hit an RBI single to left-center to score Josh Bell for a 2-0 lead. Felipe Vazquez pitched 1 1/3 innings, striking out the side in the fifth and retiring all four batters he faced. Vazquez, who hit 101 mph on the radar gun, has retired 13 of 14 batters with nine strikeouts this spring.

Marte doubled in the fifth, then stole third and scored on an error to make it 3-0.

Joe Musgrove is scheduled to start when the Pirates play the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Myers. Nick Burdi, Michael Feliz and Brandon Maurer also are expected to pitch for the Pirates. Vazquez and Keone Kela are scheduled to pitch an inning each in a minor-league game at Pirate City.

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pirates
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.