Starling Marte drives in 1 run, scores another to push Pirates past Tigers

The Pittsburgh Pirates had to pitch their way out of jams to start and finish their game against the Detroit Tigers.

Starling Marte drove in one run and scored another to lead the Pirates to a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers in a Grapefruit League game Tuesday at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Pirates starter Steven Brault pitched his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the first. After walking leadoff batter Gordon Beckham, giving up a single to Jeimer Candelario and walking John Hicks, Brault got Mikie Mahtook to fly out to right and Beckham was caught in a rundown for an inning-ending double play.

The Tigers broke up a shutout in the ninth against Rookie Davis. Dylan Rosa doubled to center and scored on Bobby Wilson’s single to right to make it 3-1. With two outs and runners on first and second, Davis struck out Sergio Alcantra to end the game.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the third when Erik Gonzalez drew a leadoff walk, Adam Frazier (2 for 4) singled to center and Marte grounded into a 5-4-3 double play that allowed Gonzalez to score.

In the fourth, Melky Cabrera hit an RBI single to left-center to score Josh Bell for a 2-0 lead. Felipe Vazquez pitched 1 1/3 innings, striking out the side in the fifth and retiring all four batters he faced. Vazquez, who hit 101 mph on the radar gun, has retired 13 of 14 batters with nine strikeouts this spring.

Marte doubled in the fifth, then stole third and scored on an error to make it 3-0.

Joe Musgrove is scheduled to start when the Pirates play the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Myers. Nick Burdi, Michael Feliz and Brandon Maurer also are expected to pitch for the Pirates. Vazquez and Keone Kela are scheduled to pitch an inning each in a minor-league game at Pirate City.

