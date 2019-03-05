Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers’ Antonio Brown joins Cameo. Hilarity ensues. | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Steelers’ Antonio Brown joins Cameo. Hilarity ensues.

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 6:50 a.m
835810_web1_ptr-benzABCameo-030619
Via Cameo
Antonio Brown is charging $500 for personalized messages through Cameo.

About an hour ago

For a guy who recently claimed he doesn’t need football or its money, Antonio Brown sure seems to be selling out.

Brown has linked up with Cameo.com. That’s a place where people can buy a personalized greeting from a celebrity. It is recorded and sent to a friend or a family member.

Or, heck, to yourself. If you are truly that lonely and in need of validation.

All that for the low, low price of $500. Hey, those G.O.A.T. rings sit on the ol’ credit card, don’t they?

Here’s an example of what $500 gets you from A.B. on Cameo.

A few observations here:

1. For $500, don’t you think he could’ve done a second take after screwing up the difference between “anniversary” and “wedding?”

2. Given the recent legal accusations levied against Brown involving speed traps, patio furniture and former love interests, maybe he should keep that defense attorney’s phone number on file.

3. If I paid Brown double, do you think he’d be willing to record the following message? “This shout out goes to ‘Benjamin’ in Findlay, Ohio. Hi, Benjamin. I just wanted to say, keep your chin up at work. I know sometimes your coworkers get you down. But you keep doin’ you, Benjamin. And the next time somebody throws something at you in your office, you throw it right back … at someone else you trust more in the red zone.”

Not all of the reviews are glowing, though. Note the third one here.

According to Josh Rowntree of KDKA-FM, other “celebrities” on Cameo include Andy Dick, Chumlee from Pawn Stars and Pauly Shore.

It should be pointed out, they all have the same amount of Super Bowl rings as Brown.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.