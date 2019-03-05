Steelers’ Antonio Brown joins Cameo. Hilarity ensues.

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

For a guy who recently claimed he doesn’t need football or its money, Antonio Brown sure seems to be selling out.

Brown has linked up with Cameo.com. That’s a place where people can buy a personalized greeting from a celebrity. It is recorded and sent to a friend or a family member.

Or, heck, to yourself. If you are truly that lonely and in need of validation.

All that for the low, low price of $500. Hey, those G.O.A.T. rings sit on the ol’ credit card, don’t they?

Here’s an example of what $500 gets you from A.B. on Cameo.

Antonio Brown has joined the website Cameo and is asking for $500 per video he films for you. Below is an example they're using. #Steelers "I hear it's your second anniversary…….wedding…" has me dying. pic.twitter.com/sAwb3syDPx — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) March 4, 2019

A few observations here:

1. For $500, don’t you think he could’ve done a second take after screwing up the difference between “anniversary” and “wedding?”

2. Given the recent legal accusations levied against Brown involving speed traps, patio furniture and former love interests, maybe he should keep that defense attorney’s phone number on file.

3. If I paid Brown double, do you think he’d be willing to record the following message? “This shout out goes to ‘Benjamin’ in Findlay, Ohio. Hi, Benjamin. I just wanted to say, keep your chin up at work. I know sometimes your coworkers get you down. But you keep doin’ you, Benjamin. And the next time somebody throws something at you in your office, you throw it right back … at someone else you trust more in the red zone.”

Not all of the reviews are glowing, though. Note the third one here.

The last Antonio Brown review is killing me pic.twitter.com/JrVthHUKcV — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) March 4, 2019

According to Josh Rowntree of KDKA-FM, other “celebrities” on Cameo include Andy Dick, Chumlee from Pawn Stars and Pauly Shore.

It should be pointed out, they all have the same amount of Super Bowl rings as Brown.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.