Steelers basketball team seeking opponents | TribLIVE.com
Other Local

Steelers basketball team seeking opponents

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Sunday, March 3, 2019 1:30 p.m
826682_web1_ptr-steelerscharietybasketball02-022019
Tip off between members of the Bethel Park Police Department pose with current and former Pittsburgh Steelers at the department’s 2018 chariety basketball game. The police deparmtent challenges the Steelers to a game of hoops each year.

59 minutes ago

While it would be hard-pressed to match the offseason drama of its NFL counterpart, the Pittsburgh Steelers Footballers basketball team is gearing up for another season — and looking for games.

The team, consisting of current and former Steelers, plays games at high schools and colleges around western Pennsylvania as a fund-raising venture for the hosting schools. It has been a team tradition for decades.

The team’s season runs from March to May.

For more information on scheduling a game with the team, contact team manager Tom O’Malley at 412-835-5936 or via email at tomalley@aol.com.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Other Local
