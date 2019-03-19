Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers restructure LB Vince Williams’ deal to create cap space | TribLIVE.com
Rosfeld trial opens with defense arguing former cop responded to perceived threat
Steelers/NFL

Steelers restructure LB Vince Williams’ deal to create cap space

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:53 a.m
903226_web1_1086100186
Getty Images
Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball as Vince Williams #98 of the Pittsburgh Steelers defends during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

43 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers have started restructuring contracts in order to create salary cap room for 2019, and NFL Network reported that linebacker Vince Williams recently had his deal altered.

Williams helped the Steelers create almost $2.9 million in cap room by having his base salary reduced to $805,000 and having a roster bonus and almost $4.3 million in salary converted into a signing bonus.

Because of the restructuring, the Steelers are $7.2 million under the salary cap, according to spotrac.com. That figure apparently does not include the salary to inside linebacker Mark Barron, who signed a two-year, $12 million contract over the weekend.

The Steelers will need to clear more cap room because they will need $8.15 million to sign their 10 draft picks.

Also, wide receiver Donte Moncrief’s contract is worth $9 million over two seasons. He received a $3.5 million signing bonus and will have a $1.5 million base salary in 2019. Moncrief will earn $3.5 million with a $500,000 roster bonus in 2020.

When the Barron signing becomes official, the Steelers could counter it by releasing safety Morgan Burnett. That move would save $3.6 million on the salary cap.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.