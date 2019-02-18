Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers players to take part in NFLPA externship program | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Steelers players to take part in NFLPA externship program

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, February 18, 2019 1:24 p.m
767103_web1_gtr-steelers07-052618
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson during OTA workouts Thursday, May 24, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Four players on the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason roster are among the 66 players that have been accepted into the NFL Players Association’s externship program, which will take place over the next three weeks.

Taking part from the Steelers are tight ends Christian Scotland-Williamson and Jake McGee, defensive back Malik Golden and running back Malik Williams, who just recently was signed to the team’s offseason roster. Another former Steelers player, tight end Ryan Malleck, also is involved in the program.

The NFLPA externship program is in its sixth year and is working with 27 organizations this season, an increase from 15 a year ago. The NFLPA received 123 applications and chose 66 players that represent 27 of the NFL’s 32 teams. The program runs through March 8.

Among the organizations new to the program are ACE Media, FOX Sports, Ohio State University Athletics and Gatorade Sports Science Institute. Returning to the program are LAPD, NFL Players Inc., StubHub, Under Armour and The Players’ Tribune, among other institutions.

Scotland-Williamson, a former rugby player who is part of the NFL International Player Pathway program, will spend his externship at Under Armour. McGee is involved with Ohio State Athletics, Golden is with The Players’ Tribune and Williams is paired with LAPD. Malleck is assigned to StubHub.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers
