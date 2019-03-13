Steelers re-sign punter Jordan Berry to 2-year deal

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping continuity in their special teams by a re-signing punter Jordan Berry to a two-year contract Wednesday.

Berry has served as the Steelers punter for the past four seasons. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday afternoon.

We have agreed to terms with P Jordan Berry and LB Anthony Chickillo on new two-year deals. MORE: https://t.co/7Uf0agFdpz pic.twitter.com/1enX4d5daW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 13, 2019

Berry has appeared in 64 games with the Steelers and he ranks third in team history (minimum 100 attempts) in punting average. He also has the third-most punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

The Steelers also announced that linebacker Anthony Chickillo has re-signed for two years. This deal was reported Tuesday night and is worth $8 million.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .