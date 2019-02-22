Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers re-sign veteran DL Tyson Alualu to 2-year deal | TribLIVE.com
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida
Steelers/NFL

Steelers re-sign veteran DL Tyson Alualu to 2-year deal

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, February 22, 2019 1:48 p.m
788531_web1_AP_18329768899375

41 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers have remained remarkably stable along the offensive and defensive lines in recent years, and that will continue to Friday’s announced re-signing of veteran defensive end Tyson Alualu.

The 31-year-old Alualu inked a two-year deal. He had served as the top backup at all three starting defensive line positions over the past two seasons since signing as a free agent in March 2017.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 2010 draft – three spots behind Joe Haden and eight ahead of Maurkice Pouncey – Alualu spent his first seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His arrival ended the Steelers’ search for a reliable, steady no. 4 defensive linemen to play behind a strong starting group of Stephon Tuitt, Cameron Heyward and Javon Hargrave.

In 31 games (seven starts) for the Steelers the past two seasons, Alualu had four sacks among 61 tackles. He has 95 starts, 21 ½ sacks, 37 tackles for loss and seven passes defended in his career.

“Another (two) years in black and yellow,” Alualu wrote on a social-media post that was shared by the Steelers’ verified Twitter account. “Blessed and extremely grateful for this opportunity. Thank you God, my family and the Steelers for allowing me to continue to do what I love. To my family thank you for always being my inspiration. Excited to be back with the squad.”

A significant upgrade over the Steelers’ previous veteran depth defensive line signings (Cam Thomas and Ricardo Mathews), Alualu made $6 million over the previous two seasons with the Steelers. He started two games in place of an injured Tuitt last season, four in lieu of Tuitt the prior year and the 2017 season finale when the Steelers rested Heyward.

His signing assures that four of the six defensive linemen who spent last season on the Steelers’ 53-man roster will return. Backups L.T. Walton and Daniel McCullers are set to be unrestricted free agents; Lavon Hooks has spent the past three seasons on the Steelers’ practice squad.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris by email at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.