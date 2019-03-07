Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers sign offensive linemen Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster to contracts | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Steelers sign offensive linemen Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster to contracts

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, March 7, 2019 5:41 p.m
850224_web1_gtr-steelers-030819
AP
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (left) and guard Ramon Foster will line up next to each other again next season.

About an hour ago

Ensuring the core of their offensive line will remain intact a little while longer, the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday signed center Maurkice Pouncey to a three-year contract and guard Ramon Foster to a two-year deal.

Pouncey had one year left on his contract, and Foster was set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13.

ESPN reported that Pouncey will become the NFL’s highest-paid center with his new deal that averages $11 million a year for the 2020-21 seasons. Combined with his $7 million base salary for 2019, Pouncey’s deal would be worth $29 million over three years.

Foster’s two-year contract is worth $8.25 million, NFL Network reported. He had a $2.675 million base salary in 2018.

With the deals, the Steelers have five of their starters under contract through 2019. Foster and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva are signed through 2020. Pouncey and right guard David DeCastro are signed through 2021. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert is entering the final year of his deal, and the team tendered backup interior lineman B.J. Finney, a restricted free agent, a $3.095 million contract on Thursday.

Next up for an extension is quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has one season left on his contract. Team president Art Rooney II and general manager Kevin Colbert have said that extending Roethlisberger is a priority, and a new contract is expected to come before the start of the new NFL calendar on March 13.

Pouncey was scheduled to count $7.951 million against the salary cap this season. He made the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive year in 2019 and for the seventh time in his career. He is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a three-time second-team All-Pro. He has started 46 of 48 games in the past three seasons, missing just two while sitting out the finales of the 2016-17 regular seasons. He has made 108 starts in his career.

In 2018, Foster started all 16 games for the first time in three seasons. A 10-year veteran, Foster has made 131 starts in 146 career appearances with the Steelers.

“It’s awesome to be able to extend my career there, also my family,” Foster told Steelers.com. “It’s always been a second home to us. We are excited. When we started talking we got it done quick because both sides wanted to get it done. It’s definitely a relief.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers | Top Stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.