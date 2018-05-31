Tim Benz: Mad at Bell's absence from OTAs; what about the other two Killer B's?

As is the case with Le'Veon Bell, star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown haven't been at organized team activities lately for the Steelers.

Roethlisberger was there Day 1. More than likely that was a cursory move to defuse any lingering questions about angst he may have toward the drafting of Mason Rudolph. It also was likely an attempt show his situation was less acrimonious than Tom Brady's in New England, so as not to be lumped into that debate .

Brown showed up for the first two days of workouts. Along the way, he gave these quotes to reporters regarding Bell.

"Well, the first rule of getting better is showing up. You can't make anything better without showing up.

"Come out here and show up, show you want to get better and show guys you're serious."

In a beautiful example of lacking self-awareness, Brown hasn't come to a practice since.

According to the Twitter account of NFL network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, Roethlisberger is missing time because of a family vacation. Maurkice Pouncey apparently gave her that information. She went on to say multiple Steelers told her Brown has made the decision to stay away, because if he isn't catching passes from Roethlisberger he doesn't see the need to be there.

Maurkice Pouncey said Ben Roethlisberger has been on a family vacation, thus his absence from OTAs. Multiple #Steelers said Antonio Brown's absence is only b/c of his preference to work w/ his starting QB. Players uniformly said this isn't holding back any 'install' of new OC's O — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) May 31, 2018

OK, before I launch into this screed, let me state that I think OTAs are over the top. I think there is just too much football. Rookie camp. OTAs. Mini-camp. Then training camp.

I understand why the top-of-the-depth chart veterans stay away. I don't think it's crucial that Brown, Bell or Roethlisberger are on the South Side this week.

If the Steelers lose to the Patriots in December — again — it won't be because those three missed a few OTA sessions after Memorial Day.

No, it will probably be because Brady and Rob Gronkowski hook up for three more touchdowns.

And Al Riveron makes another questionable video replay decision.

Oops. Sorry. That dang brain-to-keyboard filter was turned off again.

So let's not overreact from a football perspective. Like Brady, Gronkowski isn't at New England OTAs either, for example. Also keep in mind, the presence of these players is voluntary.

But let's be balanced in our criticism. Up until the last 24 hours, I haven't heard much complaining from Steelers fans or reporting from media on hand about anyone's empty locker besides Bell's. The irony being that of the three, Bell can't even be here until he has a signed contract.

"It'd be awesome to have them here," Steelers player rep Ramon Foster told me after practice Thursday. "But you also have a chance to get another guy a lot of (practice) reps, a lot of on-field experience. Because when those guys do come in, what's going to happen? Those reps are going to go down."

Given that, it makes Brown's absence the most noteworthy of the group. Because the rest of the running backs can get their time in with Bell out. And the three quarterbacks (Landry Jones, Josh Dobbs and Rudolph) can get their throws in with Roethlisberger away.

Shouldn't those guys be throwing to the No. 1 receiver though? Whoever makes the club behind Big Ben will have practices aplenty with Justin Hunter and James Washington. However, if called upon in the regular season to replace an injured Roethlisberger — to underscore Foster's point — this would be a rare chance for them to work on timing with Brown.

Yet until Thursday afternoon, Bell was the only one getting criticized for not being around.

Bell has brought a lot of this on himself with his outrageous contract demands, dumb social media posts, and counter productive lyrics in his latest attempt to release a hit rap track . Believe me, I'm not asking anyone to be sympathetic toward Bell in this situation.

I am asking for balanced criticism, though. If Bell "should be there even if it's voluntary," then Roethlisberger and Brown should be there, too.

If it's "no big deal" that those two aren't around, then the same logic has to be applied for Bell.

Come to think of it, since many people have argued that running backs are so replaceable that Bell is nuts to demand the money he is requesting, then shouldn't Bell's absence be viewed as less of a story than those two?

Nah. Never let logic get in the way of good ol' fashioned sanctimonious outrage!

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.