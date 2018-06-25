Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Franco Harris teams with Steelers for Heinz Field pizzeria

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, June 25, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Former Steelers running back Franco Harris is teaming with the Steelers on a new eating establishment at Heinz Field. Located adjacent to the FedEx Great Hall on Art Rooney Avenue will be Franco's Pizzeria.
John Altdorfer
Former Steelers running back Franco Harris is teaming with the Steelers on a new eating establishment at Heinz Field. Located adjacent to the FedEx Great Hall on Art Rooney Avenue will be Franco's Pizzeria.
An artist's rendition of what Franco's Pizzeria will look like at Heinz Field.
Kolando Design
An artist's rendition of what Franco's Pizzeria will look like at Heinz Field.
The Steelers and Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris are partnering on a new eating establishment at Heinz Field. Located adjacent to the FedEx Great Hall on Art Rooney Avenue will be Franco's Pizzeria.
Kolando Design
The Steelers and Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris are partnering on a new eating establishment at Heinz Field. Located adjacent to the FedEx Great Hall on Art Rooney Avenue will be Franco’s Pizzeria.

Just call this venture the Immaculate Connection.

The Steelers and Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris are partnering on a new eating establishment at Heinz Field. Located adjacent to the FedEx Great Hall on Art Rooney Avenue, not far from where the Immaculate Reception occurred, will be Franco's Pizzeria, the Steelers announced Monday.

Franco's Pizzeria will be located inside Bud Lite Pub 33 and feature outside dining that will be open year round, weather permitting. It is slated to open in August.

“Franco is such an iconic figure and valuable player for the franchise that it was only fitting that he expanded his partnership with Pub 33,” said Mark Hart, the Steelers vice president of planning and development. “It was a natural involvement for everyone.”

This is the second dining collaboration between Harris and the Steelers. In 2016, Franco's Italian Army Gridiron Sausages debuted in the Ford Fan Zone at Heinz Field.

In a statement, Harris noted that pizza is one of his favorite foods and wanted to share the experience with football fans.

“Even if you're from Cleveland or Baltimore,” Harris said.

In addition to pizza, Franco's Pizzeria will serve calzones, soups, salads and soft drinks, specialty wines and spirits.

“It's more of a lunch, dinner, late-night food offering,” Hart said. “We recognize that between Stage AE and other establishments on the North Shore that people are here until late in the evening, and we hope to offer casual, fan-friendly offerings.”

Franco's Pizzeria is part of the $2.5 million expansion of Pub 33 that the Steelers announced in March. Patio seating is available on Art Rooney Avenue and can accommodate 150 customers on non-event days and 285 on event days.

On event days, patrons must have a ticket and will access the pizzeria from the FedEx Great Hall. On non-event days, it will be accessible from Art Rooney Avenue.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

