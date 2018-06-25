Steelers' Brown, Bell finish in top 5 of NFL Network countdown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell already knew they were among the top 10 players in the NFL Network Top 100 rankings.

Turns out the two Steelers playmakers finished among the top 5.

Brown was voted the No. 2 player in the NFL, and Bell came in fifth in the balloting that was revealed Monday night on the network.

It was the highest finish for both Steelers players. Brown was ranked No. 4 in each of the previous two seasons, and Bell was No. 9 in 2017.

blessings the talent in this league is crazy, humbled and honored to be recognized. Year 9 is already loading. let's get it pic.twitter.com/MnRBeQQzml — Antonio Brown (@AB84) June 26, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was ranked No. 1 for the second consecutive year.

The identity of the Top 10 players was announced by NFL Network last week but the order wasn't revealed until Monday.

Brown finished in the top 10 for the fourth consecutive year and made the Top 100 for the fifth time in his career.

Bell appeared in the Top 100 for the fourth time in his career and for the second time in the top 10.

The other members of the top 5 were Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (No. 3) and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (No. 4).

Rounding out Nos. 6-10 were Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (of Penn Hills and Pitt fame), New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Other Steelers players listed in the Top 100 countdown were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (No. 18), guard David DeCastro (No. 44), linebacker Ryan Shazier (No. 47) and defensive end Cam Heyward (No. 48).

Just missing the cut was center Maurkice Pouncey, who was ranked No. 108.