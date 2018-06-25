Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' Brown, Bell finish in top 5 of NFL Network countdown

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, June 25, 2018, 9:48 p.m.
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell celebrates with receiver Antonio Brown after Brown's touchdown against the Bengals in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell celebrates with receiver Antonio Brown after Brown's touchdown against the Bengals in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 18 hours ago

Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell already knew they were among the top 10 players in the NFL Network Top 100 rankings.

Turns out the two Steelers playmakers finished among the top 5.

Brown was voted the No. 2 player in the NFL, and Bell came in fifth in the balloting that was revealed Monday night on the network.

It was the highest finish for both Steelers players. Brown was ranked No. 4 in each of the previous two seasons, and Bell was No. 9 in 2017.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was ranked No. 1 for the second consecutive year.

The identity of the Top 10 players was announced by NFL Network last week but the order wasn't revealed until Monday.

Brown finished in the top 10 for the fourth consecutive year and made the Top 100 for the fifth time in his career.

Bell appeared in the Top 100 for the fourth time in his career and for the second time in the top 10.

The other members of the top 5 were Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (No. 3) and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (No. 4).

Rounding out Nos. 6-10 were Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (of Penn Hills and Pitt fame), New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Other Steelers players listed in the Top 100 countdown were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (No. 18), guard David DeCastro (No. 44), linebacker Ryan Shazier (No. 47) and defensive end Cam Heyward (No. 48).

Just missing the cut was center Maurkice Pouncey, who was ranked No. 108.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me