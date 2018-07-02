Antonio Brown honored for '99' rating with gold cleats
Updated 4 hours ago
Antonio Brown reached the gold standard last week in the Madden video game industry. Now, he's got gold cleats to go with it.
The Steelers wide receiver became a member of the rare Madden 99 Club last week when he achieved the highest possible rating in the Madden NFL 19 video game franchise. Nike commemorated the occasion by presenting the Steelers wide receiver with a set of custom gold cleats.
Also getting gold cleats from Nike were New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.
The other members of this year's 99 club are Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (of Penn Hills and Pitt fame), Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Brown is a first-time member of the 99 club. Last season, he had 101 catches for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns. Last week, he also was voted as the NFL's No. 2 player, according to NFL Network.
The cleats include Brown's “Boomin'” catchphrase in gold lettering.