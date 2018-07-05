Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers training camp preview: Landry Jones to face competition as top backup QB

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 5:51 p.m.
Steelers third round pick quarterback Mason Rudolph during rookie mini camp Friday, May 11, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers third round pick quarterback Mason Rudolph during rookie mini camp Friday, May 11, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
The Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger practices during OTAs on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger practices during OTAs on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Tribune-Review will examine each position on the Steelers roster as they prepare to report for training camp July 25 at Saint Vincent. Today's installment looks at the four quarterbacks:

Starter

Ben Roethlisberger: Entering his 15th training camp, Roethlisberger is healthy and well rested. He caused a bit of a stir when he missed much of organized team activities for a family vacation, but Roethlisberger typically saves much of his throwing for training camp at this stage of his career. He will try to build on a resume that includes a 135-63 record as a starter — his .682 winning percentage ranking second among active quarterbacks (minimum 50 starts). Tom Brady is first at .781 (196-55).

Backup

Landry Jones: Finishing up a two-year contract as he enters his sixth season with the Steelers, Jones will face some competition for his backup spot this summer. The Steelers like Jones as a short-term replacement for Roethlisberger, and his last two starts were wins over the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 and '17 season finales when most regulars were rested.

Draft pick

Mason Rudolph: Third-round pick out of Oklahoma State led the Cowboys to 32-9 record as starter, including 10 second-half comeback wins. He looked comfortable while taking snaps in offseason workouts, leading to suggestions that his development could push him past Jones on the depth chart.

On camp roster

Joshua Dobbs: With the addition of Rudolph, Dobbs enters training camp on the outside looking in for one of three roster spots. He does have practice squad eligibility, so that is one avenue for Dobbs to stay with the organization.

Camp question

Can Rudolph supplant Jones as Roethlisberger's backup?

The rookie impressed coaches during organized team activities and minicamp. A strong preseason could push him past Jones on the depth chart. Rudolph had little experience outside the shotgun formation in college, so he will use the preseason to work on taking snaps under center.

Next: Running backs

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

