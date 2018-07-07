Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers training camp preview: FB Roosevelt Nix could see increased role

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 6:51 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix-Jones (45) runs onto the field during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
The Tribune-Review will examine each position on the Steelers roster as they prepare to report for training camp July 25 at Saint Vincent. Today's installment looks at the two fullbacks:

Starter

Roosevelt Nix: The Steelers thought enough of Nix's blocking skills that they signed him to a four-year contract in February. That's how much they value a player who was on the field for a career-high 16.4 percent of the offensive snaps last year yet contributed his first career rushing and receiving touchdowns.

Draft pick

Jaylen Samuels: The fifth-round draft pick is more of an H-back than a traditional fullback, but he did it all at N.C. State.

His pass-catching skills — Samuels is a converted tight end — make him valuable on third down.

Camp question

Will Nix become a bigger part of the offense?

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley made some confounding decisions by often keeping Nix on the sidelines in obvious running situations. With Randy Fichtner in charge, it will be worth watching to see if Nix is used more frequently as a blocker.

Next: Wide receivers

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

