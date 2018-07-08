Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers training camp preview: Finding slot receiver a priority

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, July 8, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
The Steelers' James Washington makes a catch during the first day of ota practice Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' James Washington makes a catch during the first day of ota practice Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
The Steelers' Marcus Tucker makes a catch during rookie mini camp Saturday, May 12, 2108 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Marcus Tucker makes a catch during rookie mini camp Saturday, May 12, 2108 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Tribune-Review will examine each position on the Steelers roster as they prepare to report for training camp July 25 at Saint Vincent. Today's installment looks at the 11 wide receivers:

Starters

Antonio Brown: Coming off the most productive five-year span by a wide receiver in NFL history, Brown enters his ninth season with the Steelers. For the second time in three years, he won't have Martavis Bryant on the other side of the field to help alleviate double coverage. When that was the case in 2016, Brown finished with 1,284 yards — a nice season, but a drop-off of 550 yards from the previous year.

JuJu Smith-Schuster: With Bryant gone, Smith-Schuster moves into the full-time role as No. 2 receiver. He could spend time in the slot if the Steelers elect to use rookie James Washington on the outside.

Backups

Justin Hunter: In his first season, Hunter was inactive for eight games, including the divisional playoff game. He was an early standout of the 2017 training camp, and the Steelers brought him back on another one-year deal.

Darrius Heyward-Bey: Entering his 10th NFL season and fifth with the Steelers, Heyward-Bey is little more than a special teams contributor at this stage of his career. He was limited to two catches for 47 yards last season.

Draft pick

James Washington: After trading Bryant, the Steelers used their second-round pick to select Washington out of Oklahoma State after he set a school record with 4,472 career receiving yards — second-most in Big 12 history.

On camp roster

Quadree Henderson: The path to a roster spot for the former Pitt player is via special teams. He returned four kickoffs and three punts for touchdowns during his three seasons with the Panthers. He left college with a year of eligibility remaining and went undrafted.

Tevin Jones: The former Memphis player in entering his third NFL training camp after spending 2016 with the Houston Texans and '17 with the Kansas City Chiefs. In college, he started 27 games and appeared in 51 for Memphis.

Trey Griffey: After trial runs with the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins last summer, the son of Ken Griffey Jr. is trying to stick with the Steelers. He had 23 catches for 382 yards and two touchdowns as a senior at Arizona.

Marcus Tucker: If the Steelers opt to keep a pure slot receiver, Tucker could earn a spot on the 53-man roster for the first time. He spent last season on the practice squad and was impressive in offseason workouts.

Justin Thomas: A former standout quarterback at Georgia Tech, Thomas spent last year on the Steelers practice squad working out at his new position. He was brought back on a futures contract but faces heavy competition to earn a roster spot.

Damoun Patterson: One of two players signed to a contract after rookie minicamp, Patterson averaged 17.3 yards per catch as a senior at Youngstown State. He also was a special teams contributor for the Penguins.

Camp question

Who will be used in the slot?

Eli Rogers was mostly an afterthought last season with the emergence of Smith-Schuster, and he remains unemployed while recovering from a torn ACL suffered late in the divisional playoff loss to Jacksonville. Smith-Schuster and/or Washington could take snaps there, and Tucker is a viable option at the position. Either way, someone will need to step up at the No. 2 and slot spots to alleviate double- and triple-teams Brown is expected to receive.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me