Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Bills' LeSean McCoy denies allegation of bloodying girlfriend

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) speaks with the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Orchard Park, N.Y. LeSean McCoy says an allegation posted on social media accusing him of bloodying his former girlfriend's face is baseless and false. An Instagram post Tuesday, July 10, 2018, from a person who says she is friends with the woman showed a graphic photo of the former girlfriend and accuses McCoy of physically abusing her, his son and his dog, as well as injecting steroids. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes, File)
In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) speaks with the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Orchard Park, N.Y. LeSean McCoy says an allegation posted on social media accusing him of bloodying his former girlfriend's face is baseless and false. An Instagram post Tuesday, July 10, 2018, from a person who says she is friends with the woman showed a graphic photo of the former girlfriend and accuses McCoy of physically abusing her, his son and his dog, as well as injecting steroids. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes, File)

Updated 7 hours ago

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy says an allegation posted on social media accusing him of bloodying his former girlfriend’s face is baseless and false.

An Instagram post Tuesday from a person who says she is friends with the woman showed a graphic photo of the former girlfriend and accuses McCoy of physically abusing her, his son and his dog, as well as injecting steroids.

McCoy says in his own post on Instagram that it has been months since he’s had any direct contact with his ex-girlfriend or the person who posted the accusations.

The woman who posted the accusations and the ex-girlfriend have not responded to messages left by The Associated Press. The AP generally does not identify people who may have been victims of abuse.

The Bills issued a statement saying they have been in contact with McCoy and the NFL and will continue gathering information. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league is reviewing the matter.

McCoy has never been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s policy against performance enhancing substances during his nine-year career.

McCoy turns 30 on Thursday and preparing to enter his fourth season with the Bills. He spent his first six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he led the NFL in yards rushing in 2013 before being traded to Buffalo in 2015.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me