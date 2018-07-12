Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers training camp preview: Depth a concern at tackle

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
The Steelers’ Marcus Gilbert practices during OTAs in May at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
The Steelers’ Marcus Gilbert practices during OTAs in May at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Tribune-Review will examine each position on the Steelers roster as they prepare to report for training camp July 25 at Saint Vincent. Today’s installment looks at the seven tackles:

Starters

Marcus Gilbert: When he’s on the field, Gilbert is considered one of the unsung right tackles in the game. The trouble is, he has played a 16-game schedule just twice in seven seasons. Injuries and a suspension limited him to eight games last year. If healthy, Gilbert has the talent to earn his first Pro Bowl berth.

Alejandro Villanueva: The Steelers tied up Villanueva to a long-term deal at the start of training camp last year, and he responded by becoming a Pro Bowl left tackle. He has started 47 consecutive games, and he almost never misses a practice.

Backups

Bryce Harris: The well-traveled Harris was signed to provide veteran competition after Jerald Hawkins suffered a season-ending injury during OTAs. Harris is entering his seventh season but hasn’t been on the field regularly since 2014, and he’s with his fourth team in as many years.

Matt Feiler: His recent work has come at right guard, but he joined the Steelers as a tackle. He provides versatility along the line.

Draft pick

Chuks Okorafor: He was considered a project when the Steelers drafted him in the third round out of Western Michigan. His learning curve has been accelerated by the Hawkins injury, and he could be the top option as the team’s swing tackle. Fellow linemen have raved about how quickly Okorafor has grasped the Steelers system.

On camp roster

Jake Rodgers: A former seventh-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, Rodgers had two stints on the Steelers practice squad last year. He was re-signed in May after the Houston Texans cut him. Hawkins’ injury gives him a shot to compete for the final spot on the offensive line.

Joseph Cheek: He played guard at Texas A&M and received a scouting combine invitation. After going undrafted, he spent the past two seasons on the practice squads of the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. The Cleveland Browns signed him in the offseason but cut him two months later, and the Steelers signed him in May.

Camp question

Is there enough depth?

The Steelers had an abundance of backups at the end of last season, but that was before Chris Hubbard got big money to become a starter for the Cleveland Browns and Hawkins was lost for the season. It opens the door for players such as Feiler and Harris to win roster spots, and it puts pressure on Okorafor to be ready to contribute in time for the season opener.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me