Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Kellen Winslow Jr. charged with 2003 rape of teenager

Tribune-Review | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 8:39 p.m.
In this Dec. 8, 2013, file photo, New York Jets tight end Kellen Winslow runs during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
In this Dec. 8, 2013, file photo, New York Jets tight end Kellen Winslow runs during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Updated 6 hours ago

SAN DIEGO — Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. has been charged with raping an unconscious teenager 15 years ago.

Authorities say the 17-year-old girl was assaulted in 2003 in San Diego County.

Other details haven’t been released. Winslow hasn’t entered a plea yet.

The charge was added Thursday as Winslow was ordered to stand trial on charges of kidnapping and raping two women earlier this year in Encinitas, California. The women were in their 50s.

Prosecutors say the attacks were part of a three-month crime spree targeting middle-aged and elderly women.

Winslow has pleaded not guilty to those charges. He could face life in prison if convicted.

Winslow is the son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow. From 2004 to 2013, he played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me