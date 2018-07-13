Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' T.J. Watt teams up with brothers for comical Gatorade PSAs

Tim Benz | Friday, July 13, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
The Steelers' T.J. Watt reacts during a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Dec. 25, 2017 in Houston.
Getty Images
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and his brothers, J.J. and Derek, are apparently trying their hand at comedy.

The Watt boys have teamed up for a series of mock "importance of hydration" public service announcements for Gatorade.

Get ready Gronks! You have some competition when it comes to "football bros" owning the cameras.

For a while, Woodland Hills graduate Rob Gronkowski and his brothers had the market cornered in that regard. Now it appears the Watts are looking for their own slice of the fraternal marketing pie.

Like the Gronks and their party bus, even dad gets involved in these commercials.

The funny thing about these spots is that T.J. is the comic relief member of the bunch as much as anyone. Where did that come from?

J.J. is as outgoing and camera friendly as they come. For a little while, it appeared there was an unspoken rule in place that no NFL related commercial was allowed to be shot unless J.J. Watt was in it. He's always put forth a camera friendly, outgoing personality that seems to fall in line with that kind of constant exposure.

Meanwhile during his short time in Pittsburgh so far, T.J. has always come across has far more reserved and soft spoken, even reluctant to talk and put himself in the spotlight.

J.J. Watt has repeatedly insisted that his younger brother has more personality than what he has allowed us to see. Maybe that's going to start to change with these Gatorade spots.

